Kartik Aaryan Poses With His New Rs 4.5 Crore Lamborghini, Bhumi Calls Him 'mehengi Cheez'

Kartik Aaryan recently announced that he was tested negative for COVID-19. One day after testing negative, Kartik went on to buy himself a new car. He took to his Instagram account to share the video of himself standing in front of his new car and gets scared when a party popper bursts behind him. He also added a funny caption that reads, "Kharid li...Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon" (I bought it but I don't think I am made for expensive things). The comment section is filled with his fans congratulating him for the car. Apart from his fans, Kartik's celebrity friends also dropped some wishes. This also included the banter between Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar. Check it out.

Under the post, Bhumi Pednekar left a comment where she said that he himself is "mehngi cheez" and added a cheese emoticon. Kartik, on the other hand, gave a funny reply to the actor. Check out what he had to say.

About Kartik Aaryan's new car price

A year ago, Kartik was the talk of the town when he gifted a Mini Cooper to his mom. This year, he gifted himself a black-coloured Lamborghini Urus. Kartik Aaryan's new car price is approximately around Rs 3.4 crore. If one plans to add equipment to the car, they will have to pay an additional amount of Rs 1.5 crore, which makes the total amount Rs 4.5 crore. Kartik isn't the first one to own Lamborghini Urus, it is also owned by actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Kartik Aaryan entered the film industry with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is slated for November 2021 release. The movie features Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Other than this, Kartik is all set to feature in the sequel of the 2008 film Dostana. The movie also features Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani in lead roles.

