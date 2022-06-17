Kartik Aaryan Poses With Sara Ali Khan For The First Time After Rumoured Breakup; Watch

After actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan featured together in Love Aaj Kal 2, the duo had sparked relationship rumours. Both the actors were reportedly believed to have been dating whilst filming for Imtiaz Ali's directorial. However, their relationship seemed to have hit a rough patch later and according to various media reports, the two stars had parted ways.

Now, in a recent starry event where both Kartik and Sara featured on the guests' list, the duo greeted each other and even posed for a picture. For the glitzy event last night, Kartik, who is currently basking in the success of his latest outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looked dapper in a black suit while Sara made heads turn in her stunning black ensemble with a thigh-high slit.

Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan come together for event after rumoured breakup

The two stars came together to pose with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. According to various viral videos from the Thursday event, the two stars greeted each other along with Varun and Kriti as they got together for a group picture. Though the two stars did not interact much, fans were, however, curious to know whether things are normal between the two or not.

Earlier, during the red carpet event of Bollywood's prestigious award ceremony, IIFA, which was held in Abu Dhabi this year, Sara ignored a question asked by a reporter about Kartik. During the event, a reporter asked Sara about her opinions on Kartik Aaryan's latest hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to it, the Atrangi Re fame star said, "Congratulations to everyone that is involved (in the project), I think the industry needs it (a hit). May everybody's films do well, and may the audience shower love on all of them."

Soon after this, the reporter asked her if she misses her rumoured ex-beau to which, Sara immediately turned away and said, "Thank you" as she walked ahead to the stage. This year, Kartik skipped the starry event as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is on a success spree after his latest spooky-comedy drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed Rs 175 crore mark. After facing tough competition at the box office with major films released back to back, the Anees Bazme directorial continues to touch grandeurs of success.

IMAGE: Instagram/Fifafoozofficial/Bollycelebrities_