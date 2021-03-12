Kartik Aaryan Posts A New Pic To Wish 'good Morning' To Fans; Bhumi Pednekar Responds

Kartik Aaryan is quite active on social media and made headlines during the initial lockdown days for his hairstyles. The Luka Chuppi actor recently took to Instagram to flaunt his good looks and a new hairdo, with many fans gushing over his latest post. See Kartik Aaryan's latest picture here.

Kartik Aaryan flaunts his new hairdo

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's recent selfie featured him in a white Tshirt, as he sported sunglasses and had one of his eyebrows raised. With a slight smirk and the focus being on his hairdo, the 30-year-old actor greeted his followers 'a good morning' in the caption of the post. Kartik Aaryan's hair looked sleek and the actor was seen seated in a car.

Friends and fans react to Kartik Aaryan's latest post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Kartik Aaryan's latest post on Instagram. Bhumi Pednekar commented an emoji saying 'hi'. The actor also took out time to reply to some of his lucky fans. One fan commented that does the actor reply to fans' comments to which the actor replied 'Yes'. Other fans quickly filled the comments section with heart emoticons.

Kartik Aaryan shares a teaser of his upcoming project

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a teaser of his new project Dhamaka. Dhamaka is an upcoming thriller movie directed by Ram Madhvani starring Kartik Aaryan. The actor will play the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live telecast of a terror attack in Mumbai. With the series of ups and downs and situations that arise, he must make a decision between his career and the humanist in him.

A quick look into Kartik Aaryan's movies

Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in Bollywood with Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, a film about the romantic trials faced by three young men, directed by Luv Ranjan. He also appeared in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. He gained commercial success through his movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Some other Kartik Aaryan's movies include Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal, Guest in London and Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. The actor will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2.

