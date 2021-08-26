Kartik Aaryan Posts A 'pretty In Pink' Selfie, Wants It To Be 'national Mask Colour'

Pyar Ka Punchnama star Kartik Aaryan is an avid Instagram user as he constantly updates his fans and followers through various snaps from his personal as well as professional life. Recently, Aaryan took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a blurred selfie picture of himself. Sharing the picture, the actor made a weird wish. Read on to know about it.

Kartik Aaryan has a wish related to COVID-19 mask

In the picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen sporting a white hoodie and a pink mask adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. The selfie picture is blurry as if captured while walking. He can be seen looking confidently in the camera. As for the caption, Aaryan expressed an amusing wish. He wrote, "Make Pink our National mask colour," with a double heart emoji.

As soon as fans learned about his latest wish, they rushed to flood the comments section of the post. Several celebrities also took the opportunity to praise him for breaking the stereotype of 'boys don't love pink colour.' Nayandeep Rakshit commented, "We need more men like this!" with a heart-eyed face emoji. A fan page wrote, "Going to buy a pink mask now." A fan called him 'National crush," while another one added, "Wow so cute." A netizen chipped in, "You are saying toh karvadete hai (Since you are saying, let's do this)!! @kartikaaryan."

Earlier, Aaryan had shared a video of himself where he can be seen grooving with a little fan outside a van. He penned down a note as he shared the adorable video. He wrote, "Small moments that make you feel grateful."

Kartik Aaryan, who made his Bollywood debut with 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has appeared in numerous commercially successful films. The list of popular Kartik Aaryan's films includes Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2 among others. He will next be seen in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Ekta Kapoor's Freddy. The 30-year-old actor also has Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Hansal Mehta's Captain India and an untitled project by Sameer Vidwans.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN INSTAGRAM