Kartik Aaryan Recalls Fan Stalking His Mom To Marry Him: 'She Said She'll Sweep & Mop'

The release of the much-awaited comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is just around the corner. Just a week ahead of its release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film to the masses. Recently, the lead actor of the movie, Kartik Aaryan, in a fun chat with YouTuber Tanmay Bhatt opened up about a bizarre incident involving one of his female fans.

'She began to stalk my mom': Kartik Aaryan

In a strange event, a female fan of the star, instead of following him, began to stalk his mom, Kartik Aaryan revealed. Matters became more concerning when the woman in question, ended up messaging the actor's mother to ask for his hand in marriage. According to the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star, the fan was ready to 'sweep' and 'mop' his house every day to convince his mother.

Kartik Aaryan said, "It happened recently, she began to stalk my mother. She used to message her privately saying that she wants to become her daughter-in-law, and said that she is ready to sweep and mop the house as well".

Meet Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

On April 23, Kartik Aaryan introduced his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 character Rooh Baba in the most quirky manner via social media. He appeared to be surrounded by ghosts in the poster, with one of them levitating above the ground, hinting that along with comedy, the upcoming movie is filled with numerous eerie sequences as well. Kartik, in his ghostbuster avatar, greeted audiences with a namaste gesture as he posed for the camera. While sharing the poster, he wrote, "Miliye Meri Saheliyon Se #RoohBaba #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 dekhne aayiye 20th May 2022 ko (Meet my ghost friends. Come to the theatres on May 20, 2022, to watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)".

Helmed by Aneez Basmee, the movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani under the banner of T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic comedy film of the same name. The original movie featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's filming hit the floors back in October 2019. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed indefinitely. Now, as cinema houses have begun to function at full capacity in the post-pandemic era, the makers have scheduled the release of the film on May 20.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan