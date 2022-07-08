Kartik Aaryan Recalls How Skipping An Exam Got Him The Lead Role In 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film marked the official sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-starrer and also came out to be the biggest blockbuster of his career. As the actor has come a long way in his career, he recently talked about how skipping an exam made him kickstart his acting career.

Kartik Aaryan did not have an acting background and was an outsider in the Indian film industry. The actor hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and belongs to doctor parents. To pursue his dream of becoming an actor, Kartik Aaryan secured admission to an engineering college in Mumbai and also started auditioning for acting roles along with his education.

Talking to Variety, the actor talked about his initial days in Mumbai and also in the entertainment industry. The actor revealed that while he did not have any connection in the industry, he would continuously search for acting jobs and commute for hours to appear for auditions. The actor made his acting debut in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and wowed the audience with his ace acting skills.

While the actor began his career with this film, he would not have been able to reach these heights if he had chosen to appear in an examination.

The actor's date of audition coincided with one of his examinations due to which he had to make a choice. The actor said, "I had to make a choice between my exam and this audition. And I went for the audition." He further explained the audition process and said, "They first rejected me. Then they kept auditioning me, rejecting me, auditioning me and then finally they gave me the contract. And if I would have appeared in that exam, I would have never gone for the ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ audition."

Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in the Bollywood blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and won fans' hearts. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. Talking about the movie an Indian cinema, Kartik Aaryan said, "Our intent was clear when we were making ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ that the entertainment quotient has to be up there." "We created a world which you would get sucked into when you enter the theatre. And when you go into the world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ you have to believe that this can happen and only then can you enjoy it. And that is what we succeeded in," he added. Soon after its release, the film also went on to become a global phenomenon on Netflix.

