Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is still basking in the success of his latest horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor's film has not only managed to amaze the audience but also become one of the most successful Hindi-language films of the year. As the actor is emerging as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, he has many films lined up in his kitty. Kartik Aaryan is now focusing on Rohit Dhawan's directorial Shehzada and recently finished the Haryana leg of the movie. As he wrapped up another schedule, he received immense love from his fans in Haryana.

Earlier in July, the actor flew to Haryana for one of the schedules of his upcoming comedy-drama. He was later joined by his co-star Kriti Sanon. As the actor recently wrapped the schedule of the film and was about to leave the state, he met with his fans who were cheering for him. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently gave a glimpse of the love he received from his fans in Haryana. In the video, Kartik Aaryan could be seen smiling as seeing his fans eager to meet him. In the caption, he thanked his fans and wrote, "Thank u Haryana for giving so much love to Shehzada."

Kartik Aaryan on Shehzada

The upcoming film Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie will also see Kriti Sanon playing the lead opposite the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star. During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik Aaryan opened up about how he believes Shehzada will work at the box office. He said, "It can break Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 records... it is much better." As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crossed the Rs 200 crore benchmark at its worldwide box office, Aaryan believes Shehzada will do the same. He said, "I don't want to sound over-confident, so fingers crossed."

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest stars in the film industry with several projects in his kitty. The actor will share the screen space with Alaya F in the romantic thriller Freddy. He also has Captain India and Satyanarayan Ki Katha in the pipeline. The actor recently signed a film with Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan