Kartik Aaryan Remembers His Short Film 'Silvat'; Says 'forever Grateful' To Tanuja Chandra

Kartik Aaryan is feeling grateful for his short film, Silvat (2016) in which he played the male lead, Anwar. The film was well-appreciated by viewers and critics alike and Kartik in Silvat was touted to be the best in the 42-minute long film. A period drama set in 1997, Bombay, Kartik shared a teaser of the film on his Instagram and captioned it, "Always grateful to Tanuja Chandra ma'am for this experience."

Set in Bombay, 1997, the film is a slow, romance drama that depicts an unfortunate love story between Anwar and Noor. Noor is a married woman but has not met her husband after her marriage as he left for Riyadh for work. Noor has been waiting for five years to see her husband and to love him, meanwhile, Anwar is a tailor in her neighbourhood who has been waiting for her. The film was made for the Zeal For Unity Festival in 2016. Directed and written by Tanuja Chandra, Silvat features Meher Mistry as Noor.

Kartik Aaryan's photos on Instagram often are light-hearted and he shares many throwbacks from his life as well. Another throwback from Kartik Aaryan's photo collection is this one from his Pyaar Ka Punchnama days:

On the work front

The actor currently has films like Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 and Dhamaka in his kitty, but has been in the news for being dropped from a couple of films like Dostana 2, Freddie and Aanand Rai's next. Last year, during the pandemic, the actor also started a YouTube chat show called Koki Puchega in which he interviewed healthcare workers.

Kartik Aaryan had been sporting a huge beard and long hair during the lockdown as well but he has trimmed it all off as work resumed. In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Kiara Advani and the movie is slated to release in November 2021.

