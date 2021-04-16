Kartik Aaryan Removed From Dostana 2? Production House Issues Statement Citing 'recasting'

Amid speculations about Kartik Aaryan being dropped from Dostana 2, the production house on Friday released a statement and highlighted that they will be "recasting" for the film. Dostana 2, a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana is directed by Collin D'Cunha.

The movie also stars debutant Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. The statement from the production house read: "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

While the statement doesn't mention which actor will be replaced, the fans wait for an official announcement. According to the reports, half the shoot was already completed and the 'recasting' will sure leave a financial dent on the makers part.

The first film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, was a major box office and critical success for the producer. The story follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. In an interview with PTI, Janhvi Kapoor said: "Dostana 2 has been made keeping in mind the sensibilities of the current times and the team is conscious about depicting an authentic representation of homosexuality."

When Kartik spoke about Dostana 2

Kartik had earlier told news agency PTI: "The evolution is from one Dostana to the other. Dostana one that released in 2008 and the Dostana 2 that's releasing in 2020, you will see that the representation is accurate, non-caricaturish and on point, talking about sexuality in a way that will not make you cringe while watching it. So therein lies the fact that in the last 12 years, there has been a solid change in the way we depict gay characters. Even in Kapoor & Sons and the way it was depicted."