Kartik Aaryan Rents Shahid Kapoor's Sea-facing Juhu Apartment For Whopping Price: Reports

Kartik Aaryan has been hunting for a nice house in Mumbai for some time now and it looks like his search is finally over as Shahid Kapoor has leased out his old sea-facing apartment in Juhu to him. The 'Shehzada' actor will be living at the 'Jersey' star's lavish home in Praneta building on Juhu Tara Road, Mumbai.

Shahid lived in the apartment with his wife Mira Rajput and their two children until last year. The family then moved into a bigger and better duplex apartment located in Mumbai's Worli.

According to Hindustan Times, the sea-facing apartment Shahid has rented out to Kartik is a penthouse that overlooks the beach. It's full of greenery, neutral tones, and offers one of the best views of Juhu beach.

Reports said Shahid purchased the property back in 2014 before he got married. The apartment part of Praneta building is spread over 3,681 sq ft and comes with two parking spaces in the compound. The lease showed a 7 per cent increase in rent every year.

How much rent is Shahid Kapoor charging Kartik Aaryan?

Reportedly, Kartik will be paying a whopping amount of Rs 7.5 lakh per month in rent for the first year. In the second year, the rent will increase to Rs 8.02 lakh and Rs 8.58 lakh in the third, according to HT.

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor has also paid a huge amount in security deposit - Rs 45 lakh. The 36-month lease was signed recently on January 12. Mira Rajput did the transaction with Kartik Aaryan’s mother Mala Tiwari on behalf of her husband, reports stated.

Shahid and Mira often shared snaps from their old Juhu home before moving into their home in Worli. The proximity of the building to Juhu beach is the main attraction of the house. The sit-out nook by the beach also made an appearance in one of Shahid's Instagram photos.

About Shahid and Mira's new Worli house:

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor purchased his new 8.625 sq ft duplex apartment in the south wing of Three Sixty West in Prabhadevi for Rs 55.60 crore. The celeb couple moved into the luxury home around September 2022.

Where did Kartik live before this?

Until now, Kartik lived in an apartment in Versova which he had bought in 2019 for Rs 1.6 crore.

