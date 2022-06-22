Kartik Aaryan Responds As Young Fan Imitates His Pose; 'would Love To Meet Him'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has been making waves at the box office ever since it hit the big screen. The film was helmed by Anees Bazmee and also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Post the success of his film, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star took to his Twitter handle and decided to engage with his fans through an 'Ask Kartik' session.

Kartik Aaryan conducts 'Ask Kartik' session on Twitter

Kartik Aaryan's interactive session on Twitter became a talking point, and one of the highlights was of a fan sharing a picture of their son imitating the actor's pose from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The kid's poses received love from netizens online and even Kartik was bowled over.

The fan mentioned that their son was a 'crazy fan' of the actor and has been listening to songs from the film on repeat ever since its release. They also asked Kartik Aaryan if their son could have a hug from him, and the actor gave an adorable response. He mentioned that there was a hug waiting for their son and said he 'would love to' meet the youngster soon. He said, "That's so sweet!! There is a hug waiting for him here, I would love to meet him soon. (sic)"

During the session, the actor answered several questions about his life and also shared something he is 'deeply proud of'. The Bollywood star mentioned he was proud of the fact that he stayed determined in the face of 'overwhelming odds'. He mentioned it was all worth it now when his 'hard work and efforts' were being appreciated.

The much-loved film has been breaking records at the box office ever since it premiered on the big screen. It recently crossed the Rs 180-crore mark after completing a month in theatres. The actor called the film his 'biggest game changer' among the other movies he has been part of. The film also recently got its OTT premiere and is available for fans to watch in the comfort of their homes on Netflix.