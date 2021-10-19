Kartik Aaryan Reveals At Dhamaka Trailer Launch; "Never Want To Stop Doing Romcoms"

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Dhamaka released on Tuesday and promised fans an action-packed, edge of the seat adventure. The trailer saw Kartik Aaryan take on the role of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, who must help his Chanel increase their TRP ratings while his life and the life of Mumbaikars hang in the balance. At the trailer launch event, the actor spoke about how Dhamaka is so different from films he has done in the past, which were romantic comedies and mentioned that he wishes to work on many more films from the genre.

Kartik Aaryan talks about his interest in romantic comedies

At the Dhamaka trailer launch event on Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan acknowledged that his role in the film is extremely different from the roles he has taken on in the past. The actor is well-known for his romantic comedies including Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and many others and does not plan on moving away from the genre any time soon. He mentioned that he would love to continue acting in romantic comedies as he said,

"Mein Rom-Coms bohot jyada karna chahata hu, mein unko nahi chodunga. But kuch kahanean hai and mein bohot attract ho raha hu unke taraf, aur voh bhi karte rehna chahta hu aage jake. So it's becoming a great mixture."

Translated which means, "I want to act in many romantic comedies, I will not leave them. However, there are some stories that attract me, and I will take on roles in them too in the future." Kartik further mentioned that as an actor he wishes to explore and take on varying characters, because of the excitement that comes with it. He said,

"As actors hum sab explore karna chahte hai, alag alag kirdaar nibhana chahte hai. Ek excitement hota hai ek actor ke liye."

Meaning, "As actors, we all wish to explore and take on different characters, this gives actors a sense of excitement." The actor also shed light on what fans can expect from Arjun Pathak. He mentioned that like all the characters he plays, this one too will be relatable. He mentioned that Arjun is ‘not vanilla’ and goes through situations that will connect with the audience. Speaking about the character's relatability factor he also said,

"Voh ek preachy insaan nahi hai. Voh real hai, hum mein se ek hai."

Kartik mentioned that Arjun is not a preachy character, he is real and could be any one of us. He also spoke about the similarities he shares with his on-screen character and mentioned they are both ambitious in nature. The upcoming film will be available to stream on Netflix on November 19. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, the film will also see Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur take on pivotal roles.