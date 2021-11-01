Kartik Aaryan Reveals Kiara's 'old Man' Look From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' But There's A Twist

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his humorous social media posts, seems to have developed a good friendship with Kiara as he recently joked about her unrecognisable Halloween look. Kiara in return gave him a hilarious reply.

On the occasion of Halloween 2021, Kartik Aaryan was back with yet another humorous post and caption. The actor, who is waiting for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's sets. In the picture, the actor sat in his film's avatar, holding a clapboard. Through the caption, the actor claimed it was none other than his co-star Kiara Advani in disguise. He wrote, "@kiaraaliaadvani in her Halloween outfit. What a dedicated actor," and added a laughing emoji. The post left several celebs in splits as they reacted to the photo. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan laughed at Kartik Aaryan's post and further wrote, " Achha hain Tabu nahi bola." Huma Qureshi, Ronit Bose Roy and others also had a good laugh at the post.

Kiara Advani replies to Kartik Aaryan's post

The Kabir Singh actor came up with a funnier reply as she reacted to Kartik Aaryan's post. Taking to her IG story, Kiara Advani shared the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's post and asked him why did he reveal her role in the film. She wrote, "Hahahaha why have you revealed my film look." Kartika Aaryan jokingly praised her ageing and replied, "Everyone should see how well you're ageing."

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. The sequel is being helmed by Anees Bazmee, known for Welcome and Ready. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Tabu, Govind Namdev and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film was originally scheduled to release in November this year. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on March 25, 2022.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is waiting for his upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. He is currently shooting for Shehzada with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Freddy in his pipeline.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan/@kiaraaliaadvani