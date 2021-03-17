Kartik Aaryan Reveals Who Is His 'most Loyal Fan'; Find Out Here!

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed his 'most loyal fan' through his official Instagram handle. The actor had posted a photograph of a girl in a denim jacket posing in front of his poster in Bhopal. The girl in the picture is Kartik Aaryan's sister, Kritika Tiwari.

Kartik Aaryan's most loyal fan

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of his most loyal fan. The 30-year-old tagged his sister Kritika Tiwari in the caption and wrote 'My Most Loyal Fan @dr.kiki_ ðŸ˜œ She follows me everywhere'. Kritika, who is wearing a denim jacket over a yellow top and a black mask posed in front of Kartik's poster in Bhopal.

Kartik Aaryan's fans have been commenting on the photo ever since the actor posted it. While some are showering emojis, others are claiming that they are also his loyal fans. Some also said that Kartik and Kritika are their favourite siblings.

Kartik Aaryan and Kritika Tiwari often post about each other on their social media accounts. On February 12, 2021, the Lukka Chuppi actor posted a video in which he was at Gwalior airport with his mother and sister. In the caption, the actor wrote that 'date is just a number for Kittu' as he makes fun of his sister for booking the wrong flight.

Kartik Aaryan's sister shared a compilation of his videos on the actor's birthday. The actor who was living in his home during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was seen doing the daily chores in the videos. Kartik also reposted the video on his own Instagram account.

Kartik Aaryan trivia

Kartik Aaryan, who started his career in modelling while pursuing his engineering degree, made his Bollywood debut with 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor has worked in several movies and has also won Zee Cine Awards for the Best Actor in a Comic Role and Star Dust Award for the Best Actor in a Comic Role. Kartik Aaryan's movies list includes Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest In London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Lukka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Love Aaj Kal.

Promo Image Source: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

