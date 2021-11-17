Kartik Aaryan Says Controversies Are Part & Parcel Of His Work; Here's How He Handles Them

Kartik Aaryan has been the audience's favourite, ever since he made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for a decade now, recently shed light on the constant scrutiny and controversies that come with the tag of being a public entity. Kartik says that being in the industry has made him realise that 'nothing matters' and focusing on one's work should be supremely important.

In an appearance on Siddharth Kannan's chat show, the actor, who is gearing for the release of the action thriller Dhamaka, noted that his only attention is to better himself in problematic areas, with his work speaking volumes about his abilities.

Kartik Aaryan on dealing with contrversies

Despite the actor trying his best to evade paying heed to controversies, he says that when things are 'blown out of proportion', his family gets affected. Aaryan feels 'bad' for his loved ones, as they face the repercussions despite not belonging to this world. His family's concern is the 'only thing' he gets worried about, with nothing else mattering to him at all. He further spoke about his multiple attempts at making his mother understand the whole scenario.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Kartik shed light on his struggling days, mentioning that he has worked very hard to reach where he is today. He noted that he has just crossed one of the many levels in his future endeavours. Aaryan is 'happy that this journey has fuel in it and it's going on.'

More on Dhamaka and his upcoming projects

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, Dhamaka film follows the journey of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, whose life turns upside down after a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. The anchor then tries to stop the series of fatal events, as chaos and terror ensue. Arjun takes on his professional responsibility while also dealing with a personal crisis, his wife's life being in danger. The film will witness an OTT release on November 19, via Netflix. He will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film will be released next year on March 25.

