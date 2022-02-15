Kartik Aaryan Says 'everyday Is Valentine’s Day' With His Pet Katori; See Post

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan often treats his fans with the day to day activities, including fun moments with his pet Katori. It seems like the Dhamaka actor is obsessed with his pet and his Instagram handle is proof of it. Kartik, who is in love with his new pet, has shared yet another picture. The Pyar Ka Punchnama star introduced Katori to his fans through an Instagram post by sharing an adorable picture earlier this month.

On Valentine's Day, when everyone celebrated the day with their partners, Kartik dedicated a post to his special one in his life. Taking to his Instagram handle, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor dropped an adorable picture, featuring Katori and a bouquet of roses, stating that every day is Valentine's Day with such cuteness. He captioned the post, "Heck every day is Valentine’s Day when you’re dizz cute” - @katoriaaryan".

The post garnered several comments as a fan commented, "Everyday is Valentine Day when we see our cutieee", another one wrote, "I'm in love @kartikaaryan with @katoriaaryan" and many dropped hearts, wishing Valentine's Day to the actor. Well, not only this, Kartik's pet's official Instagram account has a new video that shows the 31-year-old actor adoring Katori. The caption under the post read, "My First Valentine with my hooman".

Kartik keeps his fans updated with glimpses of his new pet. Recently, he took to his Instagram and dropped a series of pictures, also featuring his little pet Katori. He captioned the post, "It's been a relaxing Sunday for us both". In the photographs, the actor could be seen wearing a royal blue coloured sweatshirt as he is laying on the bed while hugging Katori in his arms.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Dhamaka alongside Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash. He has films like Shehzada, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Captain India in the pipeline. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The actor recently returned from Delhi after completing some portions of the film. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.