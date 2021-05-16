Kartik Aaryan Says 'wrong Captions Only' With Quirky Pic; Celebs, Netizens Join In The Fun

Kartik Aaryan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been sharing quirky posts on the importance of wearing masks. The actor, this time, had a mask on his face, but let his followers decide on the best way to describe it. His photo with a black face pack sparked some interesting comments from celebrities and netizens.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘wrong captions’ only post

Kartik posted a throwback snap of himself where he was dressed in a white T-shirt, with hair all spiked up and a black-coloured face pack. He also showed the ‘V’ sign, as he asked for ‘wrong captions only' for the post.

Sophie Choudry and Gajraj Rao were among the celebrities who responded to the post,. The former quipped how he had been into masks much before the COVID-19 pandemic, while the latter posted the lyrics of Kartik’s film song, Ankhiyo se Goli Maare.

Right from ‘muh kaala karna’, ‘skin care during lockdown’, preparation to see a girl to ‘infant Hulk’, netizens came up with many hilarious captions.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik completed the shooting of Dhamaka. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star plays the role of a journalist in the thriller. The movie is being directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhavani.

He was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where is paired opposite Kiara Advani, apart from members of the original cast like Rajpal Yadav before the lockdown. As per reports, he has exited Dostana 2, which the makers shared that would be ‘recasting’ for. Another film in his kitty is said to be a romantic movie by National Award-winner Sameer Vidhwans.

