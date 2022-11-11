Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan Set To Be Part Of 'Hera Pheri 3', Confirms Paresh Rawal

After the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aaryan is all set to be a part of 'Hera Pheri 3'. Paresh Rawal confirmed the same on social media.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kartik Aaryan, Hera Pheri movie

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @FILMFARE/ @THEAARYANKARTIK


Kartik Aaryan is all set to be a part of the superhit comedy franchise Hera Pheri, as confirmed by senior actor Paresh Rawal. The latter played the role of Babu Rao in the first two installments of the popular film franchise. Responding to a fan's query on social media, Paresh revealed that Kartik will a part of Hera Pheri 3. The comedy-drama film, which was released in 2000, starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. It was followed by a sequel in 2006, which was equally loved by the audience. 

Paresh Rawal confirms Kartik Aaryan is part of Hera Pheri 3

A fan tagged Paresh Rawal on Twitter and asked, "Sir is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3 ??" Reacting to this, the actor wrote, "Yes it’s true."

Earlier this year, producer Firoz Nadiadwala had the spilled beans on the third installment, clarifying whether it's on the cards or not. During his conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the producer shared, "It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc."

Kartik will apparently be replacing Akshay Kumar in the film. A recent report by Pinkvilla claimed that Akshay wasn't too happy with the script, citing it as the reason for his exit.  A source told the outlet, "Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana are three of the most loved franchises led by Akshay Kumar, and he was quite keen to revisit the iconic films. However, after several rounds of meetings, he has decided to take a step back, as he could not align with the broad script ideas.” The insider added that Akshay 'refused to compromise on the quality' of the screenplay. 

It is noteworthy, that Kartik recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film's first installment starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role opposite Vidya Balan. 

On the work front, after the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik will be seen in Freddy, which is set to release on December 2. He also has films like Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Captain India in the pipeline. 

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @FILMFARE/ @THEAARYANKARTIK)

