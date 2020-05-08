Times When Kartik Aaryan Shared His Favourite Video Snips From His Movies; Watch Here

Kartik Aaryan has had a good collection of movie performances to boast off in his career. Majority of his movies have been successful at minting money at the box-office. After starting his career just a few years ago, he has reached massive stardom as well as an immense fan following due to his performances. Here are some video snippets that Kartik shared on his official Instagram handle reminiscing about his movies.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram videos on Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan shared a fun caption with his Instagram post while sharing a scene from Luka Chuppi. In the video, he could be seen leaving the house and bidding everyone goodbye. He reminisced the completion of 1 year of the film and even revealed his favourite scene from the Laxman Utekar directorial.

His Instagram video on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan shared his favourite scene from his massively loved movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He reminisced the release of his movie on its two year anniversary. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety featured Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles.

Kartik's Instagram videos on Love Aaj Kal 2

Kartik Aaryan, who considers director Imtiaz Ali as a magician according to his interview with an entertainment portal, shared his most favourite snips from the film. Even though the movie received mixed reviews, Kartik has always praised the director and thanked him for giving him an opportunity to work with him. In this video, he shares one of his favourite songs from his movie Love Aaj Kal 2.

Kartik's 2nd video on Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan had his first release of 2020 with Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal . Since the movie has been recently released on the popular OTT platform Netflix, Kartik has been sharing some of his favourite video snippets from the movie. Love Aaj Kal stars actors like Kartik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan, and Aarushi Sharma in pivotal roles. In this video clip, Kartik mentions his favourite song from the movie Love Aaj Kal .

Promo Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

