The trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated film Love Aaj Kal released on January 16, 2020, and has over 36 million views to date. This film is a sequel to Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan's starrer released in 2009. The Love Aaj Kal team is currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming love story. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are also using their social media to promote the film. Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram to share a BTS picture from the sets of Love Ajj Kal. Take a look at it here.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor To The 'obsession Club' Of 'Shayad', See Pic

Kartik Aaryan shares a BTS boomerang from the sets of Love Ajj Kal

In this post, we can see Kartik Aaryan and his 'kal' co-star Arushi Sharma. In this video, both Kartik and Arushi are seen in school uniforms. In this boomerang, Kartik is seen rotating scissors while Arushi is seen waving her ponytail. In the background of the boomerang, we can hear the song Shayad from the film. Kartik Captioned the picture by writing “#Raghu aur #Leena ki khushi dekhiye #Shayad Trending at number 1 !!🔥🔥 Thank you for the love ❤️ #LoveAajkal 💕@saraalikhan95 @_arushisharma @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan @wearewsf @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @randeephooda @ipritamofficial @sonymusicindia @arijitsingh @kamil_irshad_official.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan’s Fun Banter Will Leave 'SarTik' Fans In Awe, See Post

The second edition of Love Ajj Kal is also being helmed by Imtiaz Ali. In the trailer, we can see how the film will be similar to the first one. We also saw the same songs from the first film make a comeback in the trailer of the second film. This film will be releasing on February 14, 2020.

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal And Other Films That Will Release And Clash In February

Read Also| Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Favourite Performance Of The Year 2020; See Which One It Is

(Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.