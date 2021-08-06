Kartik Aaryan Shares BTS Pic From Sets Of 'Freddy', Says Movie Is Close To His Heart

Kartik Aaryan has kickstarted the shoot for his upcoming movie Freddy. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a photo from the sets and wrote that the film was really close to his heart. The movie is being helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan had earlier taken to his Instagram and shared a story on August 1, 2021, announcing that he had started the shoot of his movie Freddy. Aaryan has now shared a behind the scene photo from the sets of the movie. As he shared the photo he wrote that the movie had always been close to his heart and now finally it is going on floors. He wrote "A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally, he comes to life !! Now shooting #Freddy."

Fans of the actor spammed the comment section and wrote that they were really excited to watch Kartik in the movie. While the other fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan in 'Captain India'

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the movie Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta. As he shared the fort poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India." The upcoming film's director Hansal Mehta in a statement given to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands. Aaryan also spoke to PTI about his upcoming venture and expressed his excitement to work with director Hansal Mehta, he said "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measures and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him."

Kartik Aaryan congratulates Mirabai Chanu for her win at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Mirabai Chanu created history as she became the only Indian female weightlifter to win a silver medal at Olympics. Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and congratulated Mirabai Chanu for her win. He shared a video of Mirabai from Tokyo Olympics 2020 and wrote "Saikhom Mirabai Chanu! Proud Proud Proud."

