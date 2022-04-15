Kartik Aaryan Shares Clip Of 'craze' In Theatres As Fans Enjoy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Teaser

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be helmed by Anees Bazmee. The teaser of the upcoming film was released by its makers on Friday, April 15 and fans expressed their excitement about its release online. Kartik Aaryan has now taken to his social media account to share glimpses of fans cheering and having a blast in theatres as the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser played on the big screen.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account on Friday and shared two clips of fans reacting to his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser. The clip heard people hooting and cheering as the teaser played on the big screen and the lead actor mentioned he was 'overwhelmed' by the love and support. The video also saw fans yelling Kartik Aaryan's name as he appeared towards the end of the teaser. He captioned the video, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crazy in thearers," and wrote, "Truly overwhelmed by the response." The upcoming film is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 20, 2022, and fans can't wait for the Anees Bazmee directorial.

Watch the video here:

The 52-second Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser included comedy, drama and horror that left fans at the edge of their seat. Kartik takes on the role of Rooh Baba in the film and the teaser introduces him to fans. He is seen with a black and white printed headgear and a matching kurta as he enters the mansion. The teaser also featured Rajpal Yadav, thus confirming his role in the film, assuring fans it will be a rather hilarious watch. Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika!!" as he shared the much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser.

Watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 teaser here

Kartik Aaryan's films

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor will soon be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon in Shehzada. The duo often takes to social media to share glimpses from their time on set together and recently wrapped up one of their schedules together. Fans expressed their excitement on the post and can't wait to see the duo in action in the upcoming film.

Image: Instagram/@bhoolbhulaiyaa2movie