Kartik Aaryan Shares Hilarious Birthday Wish For Father Through Video From TKSS; Watch

Kartik Aaryan found the cutest way to wish his father Dr. Manish Tiwari on his birthday. On Saturday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a funny video from his visit to The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharing the video, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Kaash main Aapki Tarah doctor ban pata Happy Birthday Papa (I wish I could become a doctor like you. Happy birthday papa),” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Kapil Sharma can be seen in the video asking Kartik's father how he feels when he watches his son romancing various actors on-screen. "Dr. Sahab, how do you feel when your son romances other female actors on screen?) Kapil inquires. While Kartik responds to the question by expressing that his father must be proud of him, Dr. Manish's response stuns everyone. "Kaash aisa hota ki mein bhi kar pata aisa," he remarked, making everyone chuckle.

Zakir Khan comments on Kartik’s video

Several of Kartik's fans left birthday wishes for his father in the comments section of his Instagram post. One of the fans remarked, "Happiest birthday to the International Father in Law." “You're literally so random,” wrote another user with lots of laughing emojis. The hilarious video even made comedian Zakir Khan comment with a lot of laughing emojis.

On the work front

On the job front, Kartik Aaryan is currently filming in Mauritius for his forthcoming flick 'Shehzada.' Earlier this week, a few photos of the actor went viral on social media, leading fans to speculate that he was filming an action scene. 'Shehzada,' directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. In addition to it, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar, and Ankur Rathee in titular roles.

The film is the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’. The movie is scheduled to be released on November 4, 2022. Additionally, Kartik has several other movies lined up as well including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

Kartik was last seen in the 2021 thriller film ‘Dhamaka’ co-starring Mrunal Takhur written and directed by Ram Madhvani. 'Dhamaka,' was a remake of the Korean film 'The Terror Live,' which depicted the conflict between TV networks' ravenous desire for ever-increasing ratings.