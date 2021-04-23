Kartik Aaryan Shares Monochrome Photo As His First Post After The 'Dostana 2' Fallout

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has recently made his exit from Collin D’Cunha directed Dostana 2. The production house of the film confirmed the news by releasing an official statement about the same. However, the statement doesn’t clarify why the actor decided to drop out from the project. Amidst this, on Friday, March 23, the actor took to his Instagram space to share a monochromatic picture of himself that has fans swooning.

Kartik Aaryan’s first post after Dostana 2 exit

In the picture shared by the actor, he can be seen donning a plain black t-shirt which is topped with a matching hoodie leather jacket. Donning a face mask, Kartik gazes at the camera while striking a pose. The star accompanied his picture with a matching masked emoticon in his caption. Check out the post shared by him below:

As soon as the picture surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to compliment his looks. A user wrote, “Black colour and you”, while many others swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Last week, the production house of Dostana 2 released a statement highlighting that they will be ‘recasting’ for the movie. Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 hit Dostana is directed by Collin D'Cunha. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon”, said the statement.

It is yet unclear if Kartik Aryan left the film himself or was removed by the makers. The actor hasn’t spoken officially as of yet. This announcement came soon after Kartik Aryan completed his quarantine period while battling with the contagious COVID-19 virus. After being tested negative, the actor was declared fit to work by doctors and resumed his professional commitments. The news of his fallout with the Dostana 2 directed has created quite a stir amongst his fans. However, on the professional front, Kartik has two anticipated projects under his belt, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

(Promo Image Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

