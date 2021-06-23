Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic That Got Him ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ Audition

It was in 2011 when Kartik Aaryan had dipped his toes in the world of cinema with his role in the hit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama directed by Luv Ranjan. The movie was commercially successful and Kartik was then roped in for several outings in the industry. After a few years in 2019, he had surprised fans by sharing a photo that had got him his debut film’s audition. In the vintage pic, Kartik's shirt buttons were left open and his hair looked all messy.

Sharing the same, he had penned, "When the hair wasn’t up. The photo that got me my debut film’s audition. Maine Pyar Kiya look to Pyaar Ka Punchnama look." The photo had gone massively viral as fans had rushed to drop endearing comments. "Old is gold" a fan had said, whereas another user had written, "I love this look so much."

Most of Kartik Aaryan movies have been well-received by the audience. The actor has come a long way since his first film. He amazed fans with his performance in the movies like Akaash Vani, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and then he garnered massive love for his role in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, helmed by Luv Ranjan.

After this, he worked in Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Love Aaj Kal 2 and now has a slew of outings lined up. Kartik took the internet by storm after he broke the big news about his next outing with Brawl Stars on Sunday. In his caption, he wrote, "Ab Main Bhi Brawl Star. Watch me take on the Brawl Universe! Tell me what you think? Alag Sa Action." Not only this but he also dropped an intriguing teaser that gave a glimpse of his never-before-seen avatar.

Popular faces in the industry like Mrunal Thakur, Pragya Jaiswal, Farah Khan Kunder, Amruta Subhash, Aman Gill, Piyush Bhagat, and many others congratulated the actor. Apart from this, he also has another movie titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani.

