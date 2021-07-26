Kartik Aaryan Shares Picture With His 'pawdorable' Friend, Writes “ise Koi Launch Karo”

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a series of adorable photos. The photos featured Kartik with his furry friend as they posed for the camera. The Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor while sharing the photos said that he wanted someone to launch his furry friend.

Kartik Aaryan with his adorable pooch

Kartik Aaryan shared a lot of photos on Instagram, as he cuddled up with his pet pooch. The actor who will soon be seen in the movie Captain India, while sharing the photos wrote, "Ise koi launch karo" (someone launch him) with a heart emoticon.

Friends and fans react to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Kartik's post and left their comments. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez reacted to Kartik's post and left a heart-eye emoticon in the comment section. Meanwhile, fans couldn't decide who was cuter Kartik or his furry friend. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comment section.

Kartik Aaryan in Captain India

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the movie Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta. As he shared the fort poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳 With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India." Director Hansal Mehta in a statement given to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands.

Aaryan also spoke to PTI about his upcoming movie and expressed his excitement to work with director Hansal Mehta, he said "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measures and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Dhamaka. The movie is the remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. Kartik will be playing the role of a journalist who will be covering a live terrorist attack. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2.

