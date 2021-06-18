Kartik Aaryan Shares Still From One Of His Upcoming Movies, Asks Fans To Guess

Actor Kartik Aaryan is very active on social media and keeps his fans updated with his new projects. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a still from one of his upcoming movies. Kartik even asked his fans to take a guess from which movie was still taken.

Kartik Aaryan shares still from one of his upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a photo in which he can be seen in his long hair look, black jacket, and a strange weapon in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “Aa raha hai Kuch ALAG SA, Take a Guess (Something very different is coming up, take a guess). "The still is from his upcoming Ram Madhvani’s movie Dhamka that is going to arrive soon on Netflix." Have a look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Kartik’s post. Most of them even guessed that the still is from the movie Dhamaka. Several others loved his look in the photo and praised him with emojis. Check out Kartik’s post.

Kartik Aaryan’s social media presence

On June 5, 2021, Kartik Aaryan shared a snap of his video call to the director of his upcoming movie Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani. In the caption, he wrote, “Wishing my genius director @madhvaniram sir a Dhamaka-daar birthday.” Dhamaka is Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie revolving around Kartik playing the role of a journalist who monopolizes the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following an explosion of a bridge. According to a report by Firstpost, the film is an official remake of the Korean movie The Terror Live. Actors like Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash also play crucial roles in the movie. Details regarding the release of the film haven’t been announced yet and it was delayed because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik’s upcoming film Dhamaka is set to release soon on Netflix. He was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 by Imtiaz Ali, in which he played the role of Veer. He even featured in the video of a song in 2020 called Nachunga Aise.

