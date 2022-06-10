Kartik Aaryan has managed to grab all the headlines after the release of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Dhamaka actor is currently riding high on the success of his latest film which managed to smash several records at the box office. The film has bowled over the audiences with its theatrical run and crossed more than Rs 200 crores benchmark worldwide.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still ruling the ticket windows, lead actor Kartik Aaryan is seen actively sharing posts related to his film while keeping up with the post-release promotional streak. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and shared an adorable video of a little child singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track.

Kartik Aaryan shares adorable video of kid singing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's song

Kartik Aaryan is overwhelmed with the response to the Anees Bazmee directorial film as it emerged as one of the most successful films of Kartik's career. Amid the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever, on Thursday, Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an adorable video of a little boy singing his latest release's track.

In the video, the boy could be seen sitting with his family members and praying to God with his hands folded while singing the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track, Hare Ram Hare Ram. The kid was also seen excitedly saying Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 towards the end of the clip. Sharing the clip Kartik wrote in the caption, "Sweetest video ❤️"

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "He is loved by children too😍 may bhool bhulaiya 2 success more❤️❤️❤️ we love you❤️🙌" another wrote, "Hyeeeeee the way this song made a special place in everyone's heart🥺❤️"

Kartik shares BTS of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video of the iconic signature step of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track. Sharing the clip, Kartik Aaryan captioned the post as "A little bts from the song that compelled the Nation to go #ZigZag and gave me so so much ❤️🤙🏻#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title Track still TRENDING since the day its dropped 🔥🔥"

Take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan