Kartik Aaryan Shows 'Bangkok Body Language' With Throwback Pic From 'Punchnama Days'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram on Saturday morning and shared an old throwback picture of himself from the sets of his 2011 film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, helmed by Luv Ranjan. The B&W picture featured Kartik and Rahul Mody. The duo was caught in a candid moment while having fun on the road. Sharing the same, he wrote, “Bangkok jaate hi body language kuchh badal si jaati hai, Punchnama Days.” (The moment you go to Bangkok, the body language kind of starts changing).

Replying to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post, a user wrote in Hindi, "Not only language but sometimes the body also changes." As soon as the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor stumbled upon the same, he replied with laughing emojis. Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts. The actor has been teasing fans with many old pics as he's quarantined himself after testing positive for Covid on March 22.

Kartik shares old pic from Punchnama sets

Earlier, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself while performing a headstand on his terrace. He went on to pen a quirky caption and expressed in Hindi that everything seems to appear reversed after contracting COVID-19. He wrote, “Covid ke baad se sab ulta dikh raha hai!.” Producer Ekta Kapoor was one of the firsts to wish him a speedy recovery on the post. But the conversation didn’t stop there as Kartik made a surprising revelation as a reply to Ekta’s comment.

He mentioned that he binge-watched Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia's show, Kumkum Bhagya while being home during the quarantine. The actor also posted a selfie and wrote that his lockdown is already done. He remarked that his face is glowing as well. The actor was shooting for Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but now the team has put his filming to a halt.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Love Aaj Kal. He has a slew of movies lined up. He will be also seen in the upcoming movie, Dhamaka, by director Ram Madhvani. The makers of the film unveiled an intriguing teaser that garnered massive love from the audience. Apart from this, he has Dostana 2, alongside Janhvi Kapoor, a sequel to the 2008 hit of the same name.

