Kartik Aaryan Spends A Day With Indian Navy Officers Ahead Of Independence Day; Drops Pics

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. On the occasion 75th anniversary of an independent India, citizens are hoisting the tricolour at their homes to celebrate PM Modi's movement "Har Ghar Tiranga." Ahead of Independence Day, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan spent some time with the Indian navy and shared joy with them. The actor also hailed the Indian navy officers as he shared glimpses of the day he spent with the officers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared glimpses of the day that he spent with the Indian Navy. In the first picture, the actor could be seen sharing smiles with the Indian Navy personnel while the tricolour shined behind them. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star seemingly had a fun time as he was seen playing tug of war with them.

Aaryan also shared a clip from his Punjabi dance performance while his fans cheered for him. He was seen playing video games with some officers in one of the clips. The actor was also seen helping in the kitchen to make chapatis with a machine. In the video, the actor was heard saying, 'Kamaal ki machine hai. Yaha to gol-gol karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai. Apne aap hojata hai." At last, the actor hailed one of the men who helped in saving lives during the Cyclone Tauktae and called him the "real hero." Sharing the pictures and clips, Aaryan wrote, "Jai Jawaan!! Ek din nausena ke jabaaz jawaano ke saath."

The actor's fans praised him for spreading smiles with the Indian Navy. While an Instagram user wrote, "Wonderful! The purpose of art is indeed to spread joy! And to do it for the heroes!" another penned, "The SUPERSTAR WITH THE REAL HEROES!"

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor will soon share the screen space with Kiara Advani again in the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Kathaa. Apart from this, he also has Shehzaada, Freddy, Captain India and an untitled film with director Kabir Khan in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan