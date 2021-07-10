Kartik Aaryan Spotted Interacting And Clicking Selfies With Fans

Actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted in the city interacting with his fans. Aaryan is known for entertaining his fans whenever he meets them and also replies to fans' comments on his Instagram post. Recently, the paparazzi spotted Kartik with his fans and captured the moment.

Kartik Aaryan interacts with fans

Kartik Aaryan, in the video shared by Viral Bhayani, was seen obliging to fans' wishes. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor gave an autograph to a fan and also posed for selfies, all the while wearing a mask. The actor sported a white shirt and beige coloured pants with a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's video

Fans quickly reacted to Kartik Aaryan's video and left their comments. One fan in the comment section wrote that the actor was always humble and kind with his fans. While other users wrote that he is one of the kindest actors in the industry. Fans were all hearts for Aaryan in the comment section.

Title of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie will be changed

Kartik Aaryan is all set to star in the movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The movie received backlash due to its name, Aaryan took to his Instagram and announced that the makers will be changing the title of the movie. The post shared by Aryan read, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in the action thriller movie Dhamaka. The movie is the remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. Kartik will be playing the role of a journalist who will be covering a live terrorist attack. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Aaryan will also be seen in the comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2. The movie is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 iconic horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead role.

Image: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

