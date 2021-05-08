Kartik Aaryan Spotted Outside After Family Gets Vaccinated At Mumbai Hospital

As the government has approved COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-45 age group, it looks like actor Kartik Aaryan has got his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. He stepped out on Friday along with his parents to a Mumbai hospital. The actor was seen in a casual avatar wearing a red t-shirt, track pants and white sports shoes. He sported a black cap-wearing it backwards and wore a black mask as a Covid-19 precaution.

According to the photos captured by paparazzi Manav Manglani, Kartik Aaryan was clicked post his family vaccination in Mumbai. However, it is not clear if he himself got the vaccine or he only drove his parents to get one. In the photos, he was seen giving intense expressions and he joined his hands looking at the camera. Take a look at photos by Manav Manglani-

Kartik Aaryan's note on humanity during the tough times of Covid-19

While the deadly second wave of Covid-19 has hit India hard, many people are helping each other by donating a huge amount of money to strangers, helping a patient to get a bed in hospital, and doing their bit for humanity in some or other way. Kartik Aaryan penned a note to pray for people who are tragically affected by the fatal virus.

In his Instagram post from Friday, May 7, the Love Aaj Kal added a throwback picture of him praying at the Gurudwara. He expressed in the note how these tough times reinstated his faith in humanity and wrote, "It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow".

About Kartik Aaryan's new movies

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he will share the same screen space with Kiara Advani. He has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Dhamaka which is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film The Terror Live. Kartik will be essaying the role of a journalist Arjun Pathak who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai and the film will have an OTT release on Netflix this year once its post-production is completed.

