Kartik Aaryan, Sumona Chakravarti Have A Blast At Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding

Sonnalli Seygall got married to Ashesh L Sajnani on June 7 in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan, Sumona Chakravarti and others attended the wedding.

Shreya Pandey
Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with long time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani on June 7. The wedding ceremony was a star-studded event attended by close friends and family of the couple. 

Several TV actors were in attendance at the wedding ceremony. Sumona Chakravarty posed wth the bride and groom at the celebrations. 

Sonnalli Seygall exuded the perect bride vibes in an Manish Malhotra pink and silver saree. She accessorised her look with emerald jewellery, 

Kartik Aaryan arrived at his friend and co-star's wedding in a casual look. He donned a white kurta teamed with blue denims. 

Sonnalli Seygall made the most special bridal entry with her furry companion. She walked down the aisle with her pet dog leading the way for her. 

Sonnalli Seygall's co actor from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan also attended the event. In a tradtional wedding ritual, Sonnalli's 'kaleera' fell on Kartik indicating he will get married next. 

The bride was snapped grabbing a quick bite between the wedding festivites. 

Newly weds Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani posed with guests for a selfie at the wedding.

A day before the wedding, Sonnalli hosted an intimate mehendi ceremony. The bride and the groom put henna on their hands on the special day. 

