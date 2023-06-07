Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi Attend Sonnalli Seygall's Wedding In Mumbai

Quick links:
Sonnalli Seygall is all set to get married to Ashesh Sajnani today in Mumbai. She was seen arriving at her wedding venue in a soft pink saree with intricate detailing and white embroidery.
The bride arrived at the venue and was accompanied by a special friend, her pet dog. Meanwhile, her dupatta featured a long trail that swept through the road.
Several famous personalities arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani. Sumona Chakravarti was one of the guests and she wore a white kurta with palazzo pants.
Mandira Bedi also arrived at Sonnalli Seygall's wedding ceremony in Mumbai in an ivory lehenga with golden detailing. She wrapped a dupatta around her neck to complement her look.
Kartik Aaryan attended his Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sonnalli's wedding in a casual outfit. He wore a white kurta teamed with jeans and a pair of tinted sunglasses.
Ridhima Pandit looked stunning as she wore an off-white kurta paired with a matching handbag. She kept her tresses open and posed for the cameras with a bright smile.
Sunny Singh, who shared the screen with the actress multiple times, was also in attendance at her wedding ceremony. He wore a shimmery kurta paired with white pants with a yellow cloth wrapped around his
TV actress Chahatt Khanna opted for a sharara set for Sonnalli Seygall's wedding. She completed her look with contrasting jewellery and a handbag.
Several other people including some of Sonnalli and Ashesh's close friends also attended the wedding ceremony and posed for the shutterbugs.