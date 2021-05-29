Kartik Aaryan Sweetly Goes Down On One Knee For A Fan-girl, Quips 'I Am Fan Of My Fans'

Indian actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring himself and a fan at an event. In the video Kartik can be seen singing the song playing in the background for the fan standing on stage with him. He then proceeds to take her hand and kiss it, while fans of the actor can be heard screaming in excitement.

The actor then goes down on his one knee for his fangirl while still singing. The video then ends with Aaryan hugging his unidentified fan while the audience goes berserk. The actor shared the video with a sweet caption which talks about how much he loves his fans.

Kartik wrote, "Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans ? Can keep going forever just for this feeling". Kartik Aaryan's video featuring him going down on one knee for his fans has broken the internet, with over 1 million views in just 2 hours of posting. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's latest post on Instagram below -

Kartik Aaryan's latest updates

Kartik Aaryan has recently been making headlines after exiting two major projects with big production houses. Kartik Aaryan was supposed to feature in the romantic comedy film and sequel, Dostana 2. However, the actor was replaced by Laksh Lalwani due to "creative differences".

He was also comitted to play the titular role in the upcoming film Freddy, which was to be helmed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl. However, according to Pinkvilla, the actor exited the project because he demanded changes in the script. He reportedly also returned the signing amount of Rs 2 crores, back to the production house.

Even though Aaryan has exited two major projects, the actor still has a number of others lined up for the future. The actor is set to appear in the thriller film Dhamaka, which currently is in post-production stage and will release on Netflix. The actor will then be seen in the standalone sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan will also feature in Rohit Dhawan's next film, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Aaryan has aslo signed 2 films with Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies, a superhero film based on Phantom directed by Vasan Bala and Hansal Mehta's social drama based on true-life incidents. Kartik Aaryan has also signed on for an epic love story produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, helmed by Marathi director Sameer Vidhwan.

Image - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

