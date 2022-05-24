Kartik Aaryan Talks About Challenges Of Dating Fellow Actor; 'People Begin To Talk...'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starring Kiara Advani in the lead. The film emerged as the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022 earning more than Rs 66.16 Cr at the Box Office. The horror-comedy film comes as a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007's spooky film of the same name.

Now, in a recent interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Kartik Aaryan admitted that he has dated in the film industry and how challenging it is to date a fellow actor.

Kartik Aaryan opens up about how challenging is it to date a fellow actor

When asked if it is difficult for two actors to maintain a healthy relationship or if there is competitiveness, Kartik said, "To each his own, it depends… It’s not about this profession, it’s more to do with person to person… It’s about how compatible you are with each other." The Dhamaka actor stated that the most important thing in a relationship is mutual respect.

While addressing rumours that infidelity runs rampant in the film industry, the 31-year-old actor went on to say that it is common in the industry, stating that this perception has been shaped by the media, but a lot of it is made-up. He further added that if two actors are going out for a coffee, it will be reported that they were spotted together. "People will begin to talk. Shall I stop going out? Or shall I look for secret spots? What if two people are meeting just as friends?", he asked.

"If four people go out, they'll publish photos of 2", says Kartik

Talking about the challenges, Kartik said, "If four people go out, they’ll publish photos of just two. This happens. And because of this, it seems strange when you’re ‘spotted’ with someone else later". He stated that gossip like this can be messed up, adding, "I understand the audiences’ desire for it".

The development came after the actor avoided serious link-ups in the past, but there were rumours about him and Janhvi Kapoor dating in the past when the duo were spotted together in Goa. Both were supposed to star in Dostana 2, but Kartik left the project after having disagreements with Dharma Productions.

There were rumours that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were dating amid shooting Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, but as per various media reports, the duo split up weeks before the release of their film on February 14, 2020, and even unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan