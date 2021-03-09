Kartik Aaryan Teases Fans With Cryptic Picture, Says, 'Something Bold, Coming Your Way'

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account to share a picture, wherein he held a poster in his hands and has alphabets written on it. The actor asked fans if they had any guesses for what he is going to come up with, in his caption. Read along to take a look at the picture and know more about his post.

Kartik Aaryan is up to something, shares Instagram post

Kartik Aaryan shared that he is up to something new in an Instagram post on March 9, 2021. The actor held a colourful board in front of him and the letter T-O-R-O-I-D-S were written on it. Aaryan said that something big was on its way and asked if fans have any guesses.

He wrote, “Something Big, Something Bold, Coming your way soon” followed by a fire and tongue sticking out emoji, and “Any guesses?”. The post has over 203k likes since it was shared by the actor on the photo-sharing platform. Fans and followers of the actor have left some excited reactions in the comments under the post, take a look at some of them here.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

The actor will be seen next in the movie Dhamaka, where he plays the role of a journalist. His character is named Arjun Pathak in the movie, which is set to release on Netflix in the first half of 2021. The movie is an official remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live (2014).

The movie is written by Puneet Sharma and directed by Ram Madhvani, while being produced under the banners RSVP Movies, Ram Madhvani Films, Lotte Cultureworks and Global Gate Entertainment. The movie will also star Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar and Vishwajeet Pradhan while Mrunal Thakur stars as the female lead opposite Kartik, as his wife. The movie’s filming has been wrapped up and it is in the post-production phase right now.

Kartik Aaryan will also be seen playing the lead role of Dr Abhiraj Bose in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with Tabu and Kiara Advani in other pivotal roles. The movie was set to release in July 2020 but had to be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. It is now set to release on November 19, 2021.

