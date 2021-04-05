Kartik Aaryan Tests Negative For COVID-19, Quips '14 Din Ka Vanvaas Khatam'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle on Monday morning, April 5 to share with his fans that he has been tested negative for Covid 19 after being in quarantine for 14 days. Sharing a selfie, which has Kartik winking for the camera and showing the negative sign with his fingers the actor shared the good news with his fans by writing, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. (14 days of self-quarantine over) Back to work."

Kartik Aaryan tests negative for Covid-19

The actor also shared a selfie on his Instagram stories that read, " Negative. Now passing the baton to Bhumi Pednekar." Bhumi recently on Monday, April 5 morning announced that she has also been tested positive for Covid- 19.

Netizens react to Kartik Aaryan Covid-19 report

Relying on Kartik Aaryan's health update, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, ace photographer Daboo Ratnani among others commented on the actors' post with congratulations and clap emojis. One user wrote, "All your Kartikians' prayers worked!!" while another commented. "subha subhe good news." Kartik's comment section is flooded with heart and clap emojis. Take a look at some of the fan comments below.

Kartik Aaryan asks his fans to guess his Covid 19 results

Prior to Kartik Aaryan's latest post that he is tested negative for Covid-19 the actor has posted a throwback picture on Instagram and shared that he is waiting for his report. He also shared a selfie picture on his Instagram stories and asked his fans what will the result be in a poll by asking them to vote whether he will be positive again or will the report say negative this time. A majority of his fans voted for negative and the votes turned out to be true.

Kartik Aaryan shares throwback pictures

Kartik Aaryan has shared on March 22 that he has been tested positive for Covid - 19 and since then has been posting throwback pictures while he is in self-quarantine. Check out some of Kartik Aaryan's photos that she shared during his quarantine days below;

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan. He has a handful of movies lined up. He will be also seen in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka. The teaser of this was released recently and has received a lot of positive response from the audience. Other than this, he also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is a sequel to the 2008 film Dostana that starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. He was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. The actor has recently shared a picture from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which he can be seen posing alongside comedian Rajpal Yadav.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.