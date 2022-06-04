Kartik Aaryan Tests Positive For COVID-19; 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Actor Shares Health Update

The global pandemic is not over yet as India is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases again. As per several reports, the central government has warned several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana, that they might see an upsurge in positive COVID-19 cases. Following the increasing number of cases, Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who recently starred in the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has contracted the coronavirus again.

Kartik Aaryan, who was basking in the success of his latest horror-comedy, recently shared a health update via Instagram and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing a photo of him via his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya." He also confirmed the news with his Instagram stories by writing, "Covid positive," under his picture. The actor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March 2021. The actor's fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Kartik Aaryan's films

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The movie marked the official sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 spooky film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor has been basking in the success of the film as it marked the biggest opener of his career. Aneez Baazmee's directorial followed the story of a Kartik Aaryan's Ruhaan and Kiara Advani's Heer, who find themselves in trouble following their lie about Heer's death. While the movie is still ruling the Indian box office, it also came out to be the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office



As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still giving tough competition to several recently released films. On its Day 15 at the box office, the movie minted a total of Rs 2.81 crores. The movie has collected Rs 144.56 crores so far and is marching toward the Rs 150 crore milestone.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan