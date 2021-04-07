Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With Director Sharan Sharma For His Next Sports Drama?

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy completing his professional commitments, is set to collaborate with Gunjan Saxena fame director Sharan Sharma. The actor who recently recovered from coronavirus is busy completing the remaining chunks of horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. According to Pinkvilla, the actor has had multiple meetings with the director over the last few months and reportedly he is excited to be a part of the project.

Kartik Aaryan to team up with director Sharan Sharma?

A source close to the development informed the entertainment portal that the film is set against the backdrop of cricket and the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in the upcoming flick. The source further clarified that it's not a biopic but, a fictional story with emotions and feel-good elements. The source added that the actor is yet to sign the film and give his dates for the same. The makers are planning to commence the shooting of the same by end of this year. The source revealed that several A-list actresses have been approached for the lead role and many have shown their keen interest in being a part of the film.

The actor's coaching and training sessions for the film will begin once he signs the contract with the team. The actor who recently recovered from the deadly virus, had shared a picture on his Instagram story while thanking fans for their wishes and jokingly explaining about passing the baton to actress Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after the actor announced his recovery, Bhumi shared her COVID diagnosis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is all set to feature next in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka that will feature him playing the role of a news anchor who will be seen reporting a bomb blast. Apart from this, he will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu. Other than this, he has Dostana 2 opposite Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty.

(Image credit: Instagram)