Kartik Aaryan To Double His Fee Following 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Rs 100-crore Success: Report

Kartik Aaryan's latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been ruling the ticket windows ever since it was released. The actor and his team are currently riding high on the success of the horror-comedy film as it managed to mint some impressive numbers, entering the Rs 100-crore club. As the film stormed the ticket windows and came out to be one of Bollywood's biggest openers of 2022, it is now being reported that the lead actor has increased his fees.

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly charging THIS amount per film

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 minting over Rs 100 crore in no time, Kartik Aaryan has almost doubled the fee he charges for movies. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star was charging around Rs 15-20 crore per film till now and as per the latest reports, the actor will now quote Rs 35-40 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 registered some good numbers at the ticket windows at a time many films involving well-known stars, both veterans and youngsters, failed to pull in audiences. The film had a successful second weekend at the box office and is having a dream run. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 performed well in its first 10 days of theatrical run and managed to collect around Rs 122.69 crore India nett. It was the third-best second-weekend collections of this year for a Bollywood film, behind The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

More on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 comes as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film of the same name. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, it also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, and others in pivotal roles.