Kartik Aaryan To Kareena Kapoor, Actors' Inspiring Journeys From Supporting To Lead Roles

Although it may seem like the actors from the Bollywood film industry are all about the glitz and the glam, some of the personal stories they have shared over the years make them not only relatable but also inspiring. The personal experiences they have spoken about almost make fans believe they are one of us and breaks down the 'us versus them' barrier. Many of these actors have come up the hard way and have worked through thick and thin to climb the ladder of success to reach where they are today. Let's have a look at some of the success stories.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Gully Boy actor famously said, "Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai," in a reply to Ananya Panday at a newcomers' roundtable hosted by Rajeev Masand. The actor was initially going to become a chartered account like his father, but gravitated towards acting after getting into a drama club in college. However, the career path was not a bed of roses for 'MC Sher'. He faced criticism at his first audition itself and told Humans of Bombay, "In my first audition, they told me to ‘learn how to look at the camera first & then come back.’" He mentioned that after many more struggles and failed auditions, he finally bagged Inside Edge, which also starred Richa Chadha, Angad Bedi, Sayani Gupta and others. The actor then took on a role in Gully Boy and rose to fame. He mentioned that he even got a letter from Amitabh Bachchan and handed it to his father, a Big B fan.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The now International Emmy Award nominee first set foot in the industry with a one-scene appearance in Sarfarosh, which premiered in 1999. The actor often told media that he was first introduced to the world of acting after he watched a Ram Leela play. Being an actor was not Siddiqui's first job, as he worked as a chemist, watchman and also sold coriander at one point in his life, but is now well-known as Gaitonde by fans for his acclaimed role in Sacred Games. He was not well-off on the financial front but soon went from taking on any role that came his way, no matter how small to winning a Filmfare award for his work in Lunchbox.

Kareena Kapoor

The actor began her career with films including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Ajnabee, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, in which she played the iconic role of Poo and many such popular roles. However, she went through a lull in her career for one year, during which she did not work and was told to ‘re-invent’ herself and become a size 0. During an interview with Humans of Bombay, she said, "Everyone goes through a lull in their career. But as an actor, it's worse–there are so many eyes on you!" The actor also spoke to Pinkvilla and mentioned that she often lived in her sister, Karisma Kapoor's shadow during her initial years as an actor and had to work hard to make her name for herself. She mentioned that the usual perception is that star kids don't have their own share of struggles, but they do. She also shared that there was a time in her career when she 'demand a certain fee', but was replaced in the project because of it. She stated that she believes she should have been paid the same as her counterpart for putting in 'equal amount of time and effort', but wasn't.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor who is currently being hailed for his role in Dhamaka was initially planning on pursuing a career in engineering. He mentioned that as he was starting out in his career he would travel six hours a day multiple times a week, only to be rejected from outside the studio, since he ‘look the part’. He also shed light on his financial situation as he spoke to Humans of Bombay and mentioned he lived with 12 roommates at one point as he did not have enough funds. He was also not in the financial position to put together a portfolio for himself and would crop his face from group pictures and send it to various agents. He shared that he lived in that same house with 12 boys during his first three films. He also studied and gave his exams white shooting for films, as his parents wanted him to complete his course. He mentioned that his life changed after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and he has been seen in some hit projects including Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many others.

Rajkummar Rao

From Ragini MMS to The White Tiger and Hum Do Hamare Do, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way in his career. The actor was interviewed by Pinkvilla recently, and he revealed that there have been times when he has had only Rs 18 in his bank account. He mentioned that he came from a 'humble middle-class background', and often did not have enough money to pay for his school fees, and his teachers paid it for him for two years. He explained that he and his friend would go on bikes to auditions and wash their face with rose water due to the pollution and sweat in the city, and he had no idea about what to wear and how to dress up. However, the actor overcame it all and mentioned that his parents were the happiest of all when he made it as an actor in the industry.

Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan, @kartikaaryan