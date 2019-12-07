Kartik Aaryan has created a lasting impact on Bollywood with his stellar performances after each film. He has received praise from fans and critics alike and even his co-stars applaud his talent. He is one of the few self-made stars in the Hindi film industry to deliver impactful performances film after film.

Kartik Aaryan to star in Sooraj Barjatya's son's directorial debut?

According to an entertainment portal, Kartik has been cast for a film with the son of famed director Sooraj Barjatya. The portal mentioned that Kartik has become the go-to person for most producers in the industry. After making a successful film with Dharma Productions he is not set to enter another big production banner, which is Rajshri Films. It is said by the portal, that Kartik met with the famous director and discussed the script. Kartik has liked the project and has given a nod to the film as well.

His current film Pati Patni Aur Woh gained a huge roar of success on the box office. The film has been praised for its story and its hilarious plotline. The actor himself was complimented by several film critics on his character in the film. The upcoming year will see Kartik star in a Love Aaj Kal Sequel. He has been cast opposite Sara Ali Khan and the film is expected to release in February next year. Besides that, the actor will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The movie is expected to mark the directorial debut of Avnish Barjatiya, the son of Sooraj Barjatiya. The film is expected to be a modern youth-centric come of the age type of film. The film has also been linked with similarities to Wake Up Sid. The director specifically wanted Kartik for the role of the character in the film and therefore persuaded him as he fit the character description. The film was offered and later Kartik agreed to be a part of the film. The film is also expected to go on floors around March 2020. As of now, Kartik is wrapping up Dostana 2 and starting his next project Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

