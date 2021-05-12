Kartik Aaryan To Star Next In A Romantic Movie Helmed By Sameer Vidhwans?

Kartik Aaryan has been a part of many romantic comedy movies ever since he started his career with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actor will yet again be seen in another romantic movie directed by filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

National Award-winning director Sameer Vidwans will be working with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety for the first time on the project. According to the report by Pinkvilla, the director is planning on bringing a fresher perspective to the genre. The source also revealed that the movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, as both the producer and the actor are looking forward to working with each other.

Currently, the movie is in the pre-production stage and may be released later this year. The movie's title has not yet been announced. Further updates and official announcements about the movie will be declared once the number of COVID-19 cases in India decreases. Through the film, Sameer Vidhwans will mark his debut in Bollywood.

Sameer Vidwans received the National Award in 2019 for Anandi Gopal, a Marathi biopic based on the life of Anandi Gopal Joshi, one of India's first female medical practitioners. Bhagyashree Milind played the lead role in the movie with Lalit Prabhakar, Kshitee Jog, Yogesh Soman and others playing the supporting roles.

Kartik Aaryan's latest projects

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, will soon be starring in two movies in 2021. He will be starring in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 next to Tabu and Kiara Advani. The movie is a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. So far, the movie's first look and a glimpse into Kartik Aaryan's character have been shared by the producers.

The actor will also star in Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka as Arjun Pathak. Dhamaka is set to be an action thriller and a remake of the South Korean movie The Terror Live. Dhamaka is currently in the post-production stage and will be releasing on the OTT platform Netflix.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

