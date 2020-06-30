'#KartikAaryan Trending Dekh Ke Maza Bada Aata Hai': Actor After Name Trends On Twitter

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday made it to India's Twitter trend list and the actor was overwhelmed. Seeing his name on the Trends list, Kartik wrote, "Whatever you say, it feels really good to see #kartikaaryan trending" [sic]

The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor was trending for two reasons — One, for his post just a few minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation. Two, his comment on 'Big Boss' star Shehnaaz Gill's picture.

Shehnaaz on Instagram shared a picture and captioned it saying, 'Respect everyone'. To this, Kartik wrote, "Usko bhi jisne sabse pehle Bat ðŸ¦‡ khaya tha" [Translation: And to the one who also ate bat]

In his Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan was seen gearing up for PM Modi's address by having a spoon full of 'Curd and sugar' [a ritual in India before any important event].

Kuchh bhi bolo #KartikAaryan trending dekh ke maza bada aata hai ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ’ƒðŸ» — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 30, 2020

#KartikAaryan Is Trending !!! Just One Reply !!! He Is On Trend List !!! It's Crazy !!! I Have Never Witnessed This Kind Of Craze For Anyone !!! #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/Q5uCdocEng — Box Office Indian (@Box_Off_Indian) June 30, 2020

today my hero @TheAaryanKartik started following shehnaaz gill on insta ...

shehnaaz is soo cute, she deserves everything ....



Shehnaaz & kartik...iss jodi ke sath film karni chahiye!#ShehnaazGill#KartikAaryan — Kartik AaryanFC (@KartikAryanFc_) June 30, 2020

The actor will feature in the much-anticipated sequel to 2008 blockbuster 'Dostana'. Aaryan will also resume shoot for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by Anees Bazmee.

