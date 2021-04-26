Kartik Aaryan Urges People Not To Try This In Public, See Picture

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a photo of himself on his Instagram handle from a recent photoshoot. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing a colourful jacket along with a dark blue matching mask. The actor can be seen lowering the mask for the picture while posing for the camera. The actor shared the post with the caption, "Don’t try this in public #MaskHaiZaroori".

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of all people. The WHO guidelines suggest that one only leave their house if the needs are essential. In addition to this, the guidelines also suggest that if one does leave the house, they shouldn't do so without a mask. A host of celebrities and social media influencers have been trying to spread awareness and urge people to always wear a mask in public, and it looks like actor Kartik Aaryan is the latest to join in. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Kartik Aaryan's photo

Kartik Aaryan's recent photo advising people to not remove their masks in public prompted a number of responses from his dedicated fanbase. Many of Kartik's fans left comments praising the actor's latest look while many others commented complimenting his looks in general like calling him a "hottie" and more. Some of Kartik's fans simply expressed their love for their favourite actor calling him a "king" with one fan even expressing "There's literally nothing that you aren't a king of". Take a look at some of the reactions on Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post below.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming

Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 exit has recently been making headlines, however, the actor still has a number of upcoming films signed on, one of them being the movie Dhamaka. The movie is an official remake of the South Korean film The Terror Live. The movie is reportedly said to have a direct-to-OTT release on Netflix in the first half of 2021. Kartik will also be seen in the standalone sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tabu and Kiara Advani are also set to star in the film.

Aaryan will feature in Rohit Dhawan's next film, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He is also committed to play the title role in Freddy, helmed by filmmaker Ajay Bahl. Reportedly, Kartik has also signed 2 films with Ronnie Screwvala's banner, a superhero film based on Phantom directed by Vasan Bala, and Hansal Mehta's social drama based on true-life incidents.

Image source - Kartik Aaryan Instagram

