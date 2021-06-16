Kartik Aaryan Urges People To Educate Themselves On Importance Of Learning CPR

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself talking about CPR and cardiac arrest. It seems that the actor has taken up a new venture, in order to spread awareness about the importance of learning CPR. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram video from yesterday, has already been watched by over 900k people.

While we've all learnt that health is extremely important since the past year, one thing the world has also learnt is importance of being aware. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, several myths about the disease surfaced online leading people to panic over nothing. Kartik Aaryan seems to have taken it upon himself to make sure that this time around, we're prepared.

Kartik Aaryan's latest initiative - Why is CPR important?

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR is an emergency procedure that combines chest compressions often with artificial ventilation, in an effort to manually preserve intact brain function. This is so that a person can be saved until further measures are taken to restore spontaneous blood circulation and breathing in a person who is in cardiac arrest. In several countries around the world, CPR is something taught to children in school as well as adults in offices, in an effort to have them be prepared for the worst.

Kartik Aaryan, in his latest video, spoke about the importance of learning CPR and told people how they could save a life, by taking a one hour long workshop to learn the skill. Kartik shared the video with the caption, "You can save a life !!

Educate yourself @icare_hfh ". Here's what the actor said:

Cardiac arrest is the leading cause of sudden death across all age groups. And if you are trained in CPR or cardiopulmonary resuscitation you can save a life if someone has a cardiac arrest in front of you. Learn this life-saving skill with an hour-long workshop being conducted by iCare – an initiative by cardiologists who have seen too many deaths that may have been prevented. It’s time for us to step up and get active in our own communities. We can and we will soon be at par with the countries where almost everyone over the age of 15 knows CPR. Let’s do this together.

Image - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

