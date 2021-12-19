Kartik Aaryan Visits Gurudwara Bangla Sahib As 'Shehzada' Shoot Comes To An End

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been busy shooting a number of projects, visited Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Sunday. The actor sought divine blessings after completing a challenging schedule for the film, Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and shared his happiness in a post that he captioned, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !!#Blessed #Delhi. (sic)" He was seen posing in front of the Gurudwara in a denim jacket. The Dhamaka actor had earlier shared a picture from his shooting schedule in Delhi, which he captioned, "Oh! It's too cold here#Shehzada. (sic)" The first schedule of shooting was in Mumbai and had commenced in October.

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon shoots in Delhi

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan earlier shared a selfie with his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were twinning in black. The Mimi star wore a black coloured jacket over her gym ensemble and Kartik looked uber-cool in a black jacket and matching track pants. Sharing the photo, the actor introduced himself as Arjun Pathak, his news anchor character from Dhamaka, and called Kriti "Mimi Sanon." The two stars were also seen having a fun time at the gym as they shared a goofy boomerang.

More about Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada

Shehzada is an upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Ronit Roy will also be seen playing a special character in the film. As per a report by news agency ANI, Shehzada, an action-packed family musical film, will have a theatrical release on 4 November 2022.

Kartik's latest release Dhamaka, a Bollywood action thriller film, got a positive response. The film, written and directed by Ram Madhvani, has been produced under his banner-- Ram Madhvani Films. The film is an official remake of the 2013 film, The Terror Live. Kartik Aaryan essayed the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives threats after exclusively interviewing a terrorist. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur. The film will also be screened at the 52nd International Film Festival of India.

