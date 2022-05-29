Kartik Aaryan Visits Iconic Howrah Bridge In Kolkata To Promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite locking horns with some big banner films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still ruling the box office and entered the 100 crores club. Reportedly, the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022 and emerged as one of the most successful films of Kartik's career.

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to clock impressive numbers, lead actor Kartik Aaryan is super happy with the response and is keeping up with the post-release promotional streak. Recently, the actor visited the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata to promote his film.

Kartik Aaryan visits Kolkata's Howrah Bridge to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Dhamaka actor is still promoting his film by every means and recently he headed to Kolkata's Howrah bridge. In the 'City of Joy,' the actor was seen hopping onto Kolkata's famous yellow taxi as he made his way to a cinema house where he interacted with fans and the audience who had come to watch the film. Further, he also did Bhool Bhulaiyaa's signature pose as he greeted his fans while standing on the top of the taxi.

Sharing a glimpse of the same on his social media handle, Kartik wrote in the caption "Oh Kolkata Amije Tomar ❤️

Iconic Yellow taxi and Iconic Howrah Bridge🔥🔥#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻"

Here take a look at the post-

Kartik Aaryan enjoys roadside biryani at midnight

Earlier, talking to their Instagram handle, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani had posted a video where Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying roadside biryani at midnight. Kartik was returning back to Mumbai from Pune and he decided to have biryani from a roadside stall before reaching home. In the video, a person is asking Kartik, "What time is it and what are you having?" to which the Luka Chuppi actor responds, "Papad and Chawal." Then the person says that his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has almost marked 100 cr, Aaryan responds, "This is what 100 crore of happiness looks like, everybody eats the same."

Sharing the video, the paps handle captioned the post as, "Viral video! @kartikaaryan celebrates the success of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at a roadside Biryani joint on his way back from promotions in Pune".

Here take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan