Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan Visits Iconic Howrah Bridge In Kolkata To Promote 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Recently, Kartik Aaryan visited the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata for the post-release promotions of his horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan


Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the success of his latest horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite locking horns with some big banner films, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still ruling the box office and entered the 100 crores club.  Reportedly, the film came out to be Bollywood's biggest opener of 2022 and emerged as one of the most successful films of Kartik's career. 

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to clock impressive numbers, lead actor Kartik Aaryan is super happy with the response and is keeping up with the post-release promotional streak. Recently, the actor visited the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata to promote his film.

Kartik Aaryan visits Kolkata's Howrah Bridge to promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The Dhamaka actor is still promoting his film by every means and recently he headed to Kolkata's Howrah bridge. In the 'City of Joy,' the actor was seen hopping onto Kolkata's famous yellow taxi as he made his way to a cinema house where he interacted with fans and the audience who had come to watch the film. Further, he also did Bhool Bhulaiyaa's signature pose as he greeted his fans while standing on the top of the taxi.

READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BO collection, Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-starrer crosses Rs 75 cr benchmark

Sharing a glimpse of the same on his social media handle, Kartik wrote in the caption "Oh Kolkata Amije Tomar ❤️
Iconic Yellow taxi and Iconic Howrah Bridge🔥🔥#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 🤙🏻"

Here take a look at the post-

Kartik Aaryan enjoys roadside biryani at midnight

Earlier, talking to their Instagram handle, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani had posted a video where Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying roadside biryani at midnight. Kartik was returning back to Mumbai from Pune and he decided to have biryani from a roadside stall before reaching home. In the video, a person is asking Kartik, "What time is it and what are you having?" to which the Luka Chuppi actor responds, "Papad and Chawal." Then the person says that his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has almost marked 100 cr, Aaryan responds, "This is what 100 crore of happiness looks like, everybody eats the same."

READ | Kartik Aaryan's Uganda fans groove to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's title track, actor shares video

Sharing the video, the paps handle captioned the post as, "Viral video! @kartikaaryan celebrates the success of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 at a roadside Biryani joint on his way back from promotions in Pune". 

Here take a look at the video-

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 8; Kartik Aaryan starrer earns Rs 98 Cr
READ | Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success with roadside biryani at midnight
READ | 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Box Office Collection, Day 9: Kartik Aaryan starrer enters 100cr club

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik Aaryan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND