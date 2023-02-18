Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With His Parents; See Photos

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple along with his parents Manish Tiwari and Mala Tiwari in Mumbai on Friday. His family visit to the temple coincided with the release of his film Shehzada alongside actor Kriti Sanon. The Bollywood actor greeted fans and the paps as he sported a simple white kurta-pyjama with an orange stole over his shoulders.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself bowing to Lord Ganesha. He captioned the picture “Ganpati bappa morya. Bappa ki blessings ke saath ab Shehzada Aapka (”O Lord Ganapathi, please come back again next year. Your prince is now with his blessings.)

Check out the pictures down below.

More on Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan is the lead actor in Shehzada, while Kriti Sanon appears as the female lead in the film. Others in the film are Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy. It features the story of Kartik’s character, who is living his life as a middle-aged man and suddenly finds that he is the son of a millionaire.

Shehzaada is the official Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

While discussing the film with PTI, Kriti Sanon talked about how the film might fair in the theatres given that Pathaan made historic figures in the box office. She said that Shehzada is made to be a good film, which will lead people who will watch it to like it.

"I think we made a good film, and automatically when someone will watch the film he will like our movie. There is nothing like being overshadowed. It is a good thing that Pathaan has done wonderfully well, that is good for industry. It achieved historic figures and that will inspire audiences to go to theatres more."

Kartik Aaryan has been part of many films throughout his career, including blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy. He’s set to appear alongside Bollywood actor Kiara Advani in the upcoming Satyaprem Ki Katha.